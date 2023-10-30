The votes for the riders in the last GP of 2023

October 30, 2023

Was a spectacular last roundwhich was a little the mirror of the progress of the entire 2023 championship, with Alvaro Bautista e Toprak Razgatlioglu fighting for victory and Jonathan Rea who cannot be satisfied and goes beyond the limits of an ancient ninja.

Ducati product, but Yamaha is not far away thanks to the acrobatic Turkish rider. There Kawasaki it almost has abandoned the WorldSBK teams are left to themselves and Kawasaki Europe is left trying to repair the pieces, a bit like what happened a few years ago with Honda, kept in line buoyancy from the European branch.

And speaking of Hondaalso in this case the progress of the Jerez races confirmed the trend of the entire season for the largest manufacturer in the world: flat calm, mid-table results (when it goes well) Despite Dorna’s commitment to helping Honda, the bike has never shown any signs of being competitive. Leon Camier may no longer be the team’s Team Manager, but he certainly wasn’t the problem

Yesterday at the press conference Toprak asked what was the best result of a BMW pilot in Race 2 and learned of Scott Redding’s eighth place heavy for a few seconds and then state: “We have to improve. I chose BMW for this. We will need a decisive change of direction because for now we are just not there.”

Ducati celebrated Bautista is a double champion, but from tomorrow the Aruba.it team will still be on track here in Jerez for the updates to the Panigale V4R. This is how you win the World Cup.

For once there was an audience in Jerez. Of course, nothing comparable to the MotoGP one but while in previous years I enjoyed counting the people in the stands, this year there was no walking in the paddock (an increasingly frequent thing in SBK) and even the main stands were almost full. The whole thanks to Bautista.

Here are our votes for the protagonists of the last round of 2023

Alvaro Bautista – vote 10 and lode – First in free practice, in Superpole and in the three races. Truly incredible. But beyond his fantastic results, what we liked so much is that Alvaro never made calculations and always took risks, even when sometimes he could have been satisfied. A complete champion, who has reached the peak of his competitive maturity. The only one capable of exploiting the full potential of the V4R.

Toprak Razgatlioglu – voto 10 – If Bautista is a great champion, so is Toprak, the only one capable of fighting with the Spaniard throughout the season, keeping alive with tooth and nail a championship that seemed doomed. He made only one mistake which cost him dearly, going out onto the green with the rear wheel, but the desire to end his story with Yamaha by giving them a victory was too strong.

Jonathan Rea – vote 8 – A high mark for his big heart, not for the results in Jerez, where he still managed to give his team a podium with third place in the sprint race. His Ninja is competitive as long as the tires perform well, then it drops dramatically. However, he is not satisfied and in Race 2 he attempted a miracle which failed. The greeting from his team was touching and deserved.

Andrea Locatelli – vote 7 – The little soldier Loka always does his duty and is rewarded with a podium in Race1. However, if we want to see the half-empty side of the glass, Andrea was never in the fight for victory. He remains an excellent rider, but this year too he has not managed to make that leap in quality that separates him from the magnificent three.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi – Vote 5.5 – Too many emotions to be able to concentrate on the races. If we add to this a problem when braking which slowed him down throughout the weekend, this explains his poor results in Jerez.

Axel Bassani – rating 6.5 – A weekend to forget, more due to bad luck than personal demerits. He goes badly in Superpole, as unfortunately often happens to him, and then in the race he has to chase, but they crash him twice and in Race2 he is only eleventh. Half a vote more for a well-deserved Independent title.

Danilo Petrucci – rating 6.5 – The tire problems that characterized his start to the championship are back. He doesn’t take advantage of the soft tire in Superpole and starts from the back. In long races he performs those great comebacks that are becoming the house specialities, while in sprints he doesn’t have the time to do it.

Dominique Aegerter – vote 8 – Jerez was his best weekend since he raced in Superbike. Second in Superpole and in the sprint race, he climbs onto the third step of the podium in Race2. It’s not clear why he achieved these performances only on the Andalusian track (where he had already done well in the winter tests). He undoubtedly has great potential and we hope that the experience gained this year will serve him well in 2024.

Remy Gardner – voto 7 – Finally a round that lived up to his potential and experience. Like his teammate, the sweet Remy also went strong in free practice and in Superpole, while in the race he suffered a crash and two good placings. He’s still not where he should be, but after all he was in his first season in SBK.

Scott Redding – voto 4,5 (like his race number without the comma – Eighth in Superpole and Race2. In between two retirements due to technical problems. More than Bautista’s weight, I would worry about the bike and the performance.

Philipp Oettl – vote 7 – He remained at the top of the standings throughout the weekend, proving to be fast and consistent. He doesn’t do anything wrong and proves he deserves confirmation in Superbike, but it seems he’s now out of the market game.

Lorenzo Baldassarri – vote 6 – It wasn’t a great season for Balda, but in Jerez he showed that he was starting to understand Superbike and picked up some points. Let’s hope it’s a good omen for a better 2024.

