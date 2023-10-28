Fourth Superpole of the season for Bautista, ahead of Aegerter and Lowes. In the second row Rea, Gardner and Oettl. Razgatlioglu was only seventh. Locatelli is tenth and precedes Rinaldi and Petrucci

October 28, 2023

Relentless Bautista. After finishing free practice in the lead, the Ducati Spaniard took the title fourth Superpole of the season (his tenth of his career) proving to be ready to reconfirm himself as World Champion already in the first race of this Andalusian weekend which will take place in the afternoon.

Alvaro stopped the clocks at the time of 1’38”635trailing by more than two tenths amazing Dominique Aegerter who particularly loves this track, and an equally surprising one Alex Lowes, who yesterday finished the first free practice in sixteenth place, but today lost to Bautista by just 270 thousandths. That Ninja found the key to the problem that was lost yesterday is also confirmed by the fourth place for Jonathan Reapreceding Remy Gardner and Philipp Oettl.

Toprak Razgatlioglu will shoot from third rowtogether with the two riders who will be his brand mates next year: Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff on the M 1000 RR.

In Superpole the two riders of the Yamaha GRT Team were faster than the official Razgatlioglu and Locatelli with the Italian only tenth, just as the privateer Oettl was faster by officer Michael Ruben Rinaldieleventh in an all-Italian fourth row made up not only of him and Locatelli but also of a somewhat disappointing Danilo Petrucciwhich up to now has not shone despite knowing this track very well having also raced there in MotoGP.

Axel Bassani also disappoints, who after fourteenth place in yesterday’s free practice, had risen to fourth place today in FP3 and then plummeted back to fifteenth place in Superpole. The Team Motocorsa rider will therefore start from the fifth row for an uphill race. Lorenzo Baldassarri finished nineteenth, followed by Gabriele Ruiu.

At 2pm the start of Race 1 which could crowning Alvaro Bautista world champion for the second time in a row. After what we saw in free practice and in Superpole, the conditions are all there, and we remember that if Razgatlioglu were to win the race for the Ducati Spaniard, a fourteenth place would be enough.