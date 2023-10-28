Bautista dominates Race1 and is WorldSBK World Champion for the second time. Behind him were the Yamahas of Razgatlioglu and Locatelli. Petrucci Quinto. Contact between Rinaldi and Bassani who falls

October 28, 2023

It could have please of a fourteenth placebut once again Alvaro Bautista didn’t make any calculations and after finishing free practice and Superpole in the lead he also dominated Race1bending the resistance of the “usual” Toprak Razgatlioglu which however only lasted for a few laps, after which it was one for the Ducati Spaniard triumphal ride towards the twenty-fifth victory of the season, and towards a deserved second consecutive world title.

It was from the days of Carl Fogarty (1998-1999) that a Ducati rider was not confirmed as world champion for two years in a row. Alvaro took the lead and never relinquished the lead of the race. Toprak had started from the third row and was good at recovering positions, until he got behind the World Champion, who always has something in his pocket, he took it out, definitively separated the Yamaha Turk and the race ended there. Deserved second place, both in the race and in the championship, by Razgatlioglu and excellent too third place for Andrea Locatelliauthor of a comeback that brought him behind his teammate.

Rea never was fighting for the victory and finished fourth, ahead of a Petrucci comeback. The rider from Terni confirmed himself as a “racing animal” and was the author of a comeback that led him to overtake a generous Philipp Oettl in the last corners. Seventh position for Alex Lowes ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the Honda pair of Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

The Italian from Ducati was penalized with a long lap for having touched and made Axel Bassani fall. A maneuver that will cause discussion and which arrives just a few days away handover between the two with Rinaldi replacing Bassani in the Motocorsa Team. With the official Ninja Tito Rabat brings the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing to eleventh position ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and the two BMWs of Loris Baz and Garrett Gerlooff. The American crashed and restarted the race, finishing fourteenth and ahead of Syharin on the Honda Petronas.

In addition to Bassani falling after contact with Rinaldi, they didn’t cross the finish line Gabriele Ruiu and Scott Redding also suffered technical problems, while Michael Van der Mark and Remy Gardner crashed.