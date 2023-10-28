The one in Jerez was an announced party, because arriving at the last round with a 60 point advantage is equivalent to having mortgaged the title. However, we obviously had to wait for mathematical certainty to award the 2023 World SBK Championship to the Spaniard.

After winning the world 125 in 2006Alvaro had to wait until last season for add a world title to his trophy cabineta success he managed to replicate this year. Not since 1998 has a Ducati rider won two consecutive titles (Carl Fogarty 2008 and 2009) and for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer it is the sixteenth world championship for riders.

At 38 (he will turn November 21st) Bautista celebrates a hard-fought championship, kept alive until the end by Toprak Razgatliogluthe only one capable of resisting the fantastic Bautista-Panigale V4R combination.

The Spaniard immediately made it clear what they wereand his intentions in the first round of Phillip Island, when he achieved a fantastic hat-trick, which he could in all probability have replicated in the following round in Mandalika, without a crash in the Superpole Race due to the difficult conditions of the Indonesian track. A zero that gave courage to his opponents, who hoped the debacle of 2019 could be repeated when some falls put Alvaro in crisis, who saw a title slip away that seemed to be within his reach. Hopes dispelled by subsequent hat-trick in Assen which was followed by those in Barcelona and Misano. At the end of the Romagna races Bautista had an 86-point lead over a tough Razgatlioglu, who responded with podiums to the Ducati rider’s victories. In July in England Alvaro won both long races, while in the sprint Toprak managed to precede him.

This was the leitmotif of the 2023 championship: Bautista proved almost unbeatable in races of 20 laps and longerbut not in the Superpole Race, five of which were won by Razgatlioglu.

The world champion doesn’t like the Imola track, who won Race 1 in mid-July, but lost to the Turk in the fast race and crashed at the second corner in Sunday’s race. Only one victory for him also in Most where in Race1 it was Rea who took the top step of the podium, while the sprint race was won by Toprak.

With four rounds to go, Bautista’s points lead over the Yamaha rider was 76, a good advantage but which still didn’t allow him to make calculations, also because at Magny Cours a technical problem in Race1 forced him to finish in tenth place after a furious comeback. In the Superpole Race, the collision with teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi forced him to limit the damage with a second place, while in Race2 we saw “Alvaro the steamroller” again who dominated the race with a pace that was unsustainable for anyone.

At Motorland Aragon Bautista’s weekend started in the worst possible way with a double crash in Race1 and the consequent third zero in his ranking. The world champion’s reaction, however, was not long in coming two victories came, but Toprak is a hammer and with two second places at the end of the weekend Alvaro’s lead dropped to 47 points. Championship reopened, if it could have been considered closed. In Portimao the Ducati Spaniard defeated the Turk three times and secured the world title in a fantastic Race 2. A fight between two champions that was only resolved at the last corner. With his fifth hat-trick of the season Alvaro secured his second world title, and arrived in Jerez with a 60-point advantage over Razgatlioglu.

It would have been enough for him to finish fourteenth, assuming Toprak had won, but champions don’t give discounts nor calculations and even in Andalusia Bautista has played in attack since Friday. First in free practice, first in Superpole and relentless winner of Race1, dominating from the first to the last lap. In his way.

Alvaro’s detractors argue that his victories are the result of the power of the Panigale V4R engine, a theory that doesn’t stand up given that there is another official V4 on the track and there are others that are certainly not far from the performance of those of Team Aruba.it and are driven by drivers of the caliber of Danilo Petrucci, Axel Bassani and Philipp Oettl. Another catchphrase is that of the Spaniard’s lack of weight, a characteristic that helps him in some situations, but penalizes him in others (changes of direction). The reality is that no one knows how to exploit the Panigale V4R like Bautista. Nobody knows how to drive it like him and nobody can optimize tire wear better. The penalties imposed by Dorna and FIM, which removed 500 engine rpm from the Ducati, were of no avail, and the recent “anti-Bautista” rule which penalizes light riders will most likely also be of no use.

The Spaniard deservedly won the titlefor always racing without making calculations, always giving his all, always aiming for victory, so much so that he got the better of two champions like Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, who will change bikes in 2024 to try to beat him.