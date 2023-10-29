Alvaro Bautista showed up at the press conference with the same smile he had yesterday when he won the title. Happy but still very logical and analytical, able to evaluate what happened in the race and especially in the last corner

October 29, 2023

What do you think of the penalty given to Razgatlioglu?

They are the rules and we must respect them. In the last corner I stayed on the inside and he was on the outside and therefore used a part of the track where you can’t pass. I didn’t realize that he had crossed the line, although I was amazed at how he could pass me so far outside.

It’s not nice to win like this

Certain. Obviously I would have preferred to win on the track, but this is a rule that everyone knows. You can’t go out with your wheels on the green, that’s what the regulations say. All things considered, I’m happy with the type of race I did. I ran in a gritty but correct way and I think it was an even better race than the one in Portimao.

Why do you think it was better than Race 2 in Portimao?

In Portimao we almost always overtook each other in the same corners, but not in all the corners as happened today. Let’s also consider that I usually pay attention not to take too many risks so as not to lose precious points, whereas today I had no limits and I only thought about having fun and trying to win.

You and Toprak approach corners very differently

When entering the corner I have to try to stop the bike as much as possible when it is still straight, while Toprak only stops it in the last few meters when it is already leaning. This favors it in slow corners, while in faster ones my bike has a higher speed and better traction. We use different trajectories because we have different bikes and riding styles.