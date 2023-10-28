The one who showed up at the press conference as soon as he got off the podium at the Paddock Show is a gold-plated rider, from the helmet to the suit and the boots. Alvaro Bautista is obviously beamingbut he is always very lucid, so much so that he analyzes not only the season which will end with tomorrow’s two races, but also the rules introduced by Dorna and FIM which concern the bike/rider weight limit.

How did you set up this race?

After Portimao, many people told me that there were only two points left, but as always I didn’t do any calculations. Today my goal was the same as the previous rounds: victory, because the best way to win a championship is to win races. In the first laps I was a little nervous because I could have made some mistakes, but then I just thought about staying focused on driving, not losing my references and only four laps from the end I realized that he was winning the title and then I I said: “stay focused, there’s not much left”.

What did you say to each other with Toprak?

He congratulated me and I thanked him, because he was a great opponent. He never made mistakes and kept the championship alive until the end. With him you can never relax, you can’t do anything wrong. Every time I was able to fight for the victory I didn’t miss the opportunity to do so, because I knew I could score five points more than him. If you want to beat Toprak you have to attack, always. He had an incredible season.

Was it more difficult to win last year or this year?

This year has been more difficult than last year. Last season it was a three-way fight, while this time, especially in the second part of the season, it was a two-way fight in which Toprak never made mistakes and this forced me to always give my best. Reconfirming yourself is always more difficult than winning for the first time. I didn’t feel the pressure that came from having the number 1 on my hull, also because I understand that beating the number 1 is everyone’s dream and goal. But I have always been confident that I could reconfirm myself as champion.

Who did your first thought go to when you crossed the finish line?

To my daughters, to my wife. It’s nice to be able to share such great joy with your family.

This year Ducati won in Superbike and will also win MotoGP

Ducati is doing a fantastic job. The difference between the two championships is that in the GP there are other Ducati riders behind Bagnaia, while here there are those from the other manufacturers behind me. This means that in Superbike it is more difficult for Ducati than it is in MotoGP.

In the tests on Tuesday and Wednesday here in Jerez, if Pirro doesn’t make it, could you replace him?

I think I could replace him if he doesn’t make it. I will be here to test the 2024 version of the Panigale V4R, so if necessary I could also do a few laps on the Desmosedici. It could be useful in view of the Sepang races.

What do you think of the new weight limit regulations? Do you think they are “anti Bautista”?

Many argue that the minimum weight rule was made to hinder me and limit my performance. I don’t think that’s the case, but in fact the only one penalized will probably be me. A few years ago in MotoGP the heavier riders were favoured, now it seems the lighter ones are. The problem is that it could be dangerous to weigh down the motorbike, also because in the event of a fall it would need more escape space. I haven’t yet tested the bike according to the new rules, but I want to do so as soon as possible because if I were to notice a decrease in safety I might even decide to stay at home. I’m not going to question my safety. We’ll see, but in my opinion it’s still a rule that makes little sense.

It could represent a new challenge: winning despite the limitations.

Depends. I run because I like it and I have fun, but if safety were to decrease I would be worried and would no longer have fun, and therefore I might even stop. We will see. I have to try the weighted bike first and then I’ll decide what to do.