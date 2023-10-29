Champions are never satisfied with victories and a few hours after the conquest of second WorldSBK world title Alvaro Bautista fight and wins the Jerez Superpole Racerace reduced to just eight laps after a red flag stoppage after two laps, due to a failure on Dominque Aegerter’s R1.

The Swiss of the GRT team was not only able to resume the start, but also conquered his first podium in Superbike, finishing behind the new world champion, only a second and a half behind.

Spectacular as always the fight between Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu for third place. The two “played” for a few laps, repeatedly touching each other with continuous overtaking at the limit. In the end it was the Kawasaki rider to come out on tophappy to give his team a podium in his penultimate race with the Ninja.

Fifth final position for a “consistent” Andrea Locatelli who preceded his teammate Remy Gardner, thus completing the excellent performance of the drivers of the house of the three tuning forks, who placed four R1s in the top six positions.

Philipp Oettl he does everything to demonstrate that he deserves a place in Superbike which (apparently) he will be unlikely to find, and finishes seventh ahead of Michael Van der Mark, first of the BMW riders, and our Danilo Petrucci, the last rider to score points in the latter 2023 Superpole Race.

They didn’t score Xavi Vierge, and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, afflicted since Friday by major braking problems, which slow down his V4R. Good performance Lorenzo Baldassarri twelfthWhile Gabriele Ruiu he finished in nineteenth place.

Unlucky Axel Bassani fell in contact with Garrett Gerloff. The Venetian driver can console himself for having However, he mathematically won the Independent drivers’ championship.

Bad fall for Alex Lowes who lost the front at the beginning of the third lap to avoid hitting Razgatlioglu. As the Englishman from the Kawasaki fell, he touched the Turk’s rear wheel with the front part of his helmet, causing an injury facial trauma and light injuries to the eyelids.