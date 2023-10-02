Rider ratings for the penultimate GP of 2023

October 2, 2023

Race 2 was one of the best that I have happened to witness in recent years. Alvaro Bautista e Toprak Razgatlioglu they fought at practically every turn, with no holds barred, but with the maximum correctnessfor a challenge that is resolved only a few meters away from the finish line.

Neither of the two spared themselves, even if the Spaniard from Ducati he certainly could have done unless he risks so much just for 5 points, when with three races to go, for a total of 62 points, when he started the race he already had 55 more than the Turk and even if he had arrived in Jerez with “only” 50 points he would have the possibility of still becoming world champion was kept intact.

But Alvaro and Toprak are true champions and as such they are never going to lose. Justifying the Spaniard’s victory only with the engine power of his Panigale it is unfair as well as short-sighted. If it were enough to have a Ducati and know how to launch it in a straight line to win and beat Razgatlioglu, behind the Ducati number there should be the other four V4Rs which instead have never been fighting for first position (or even for second).

The Panigale is the best bike e Bautista has the talent and the experience to exploit its full potential. Honor to merit. Toprak is a natural talent like few others and among his talents there is also that of having sewn the R1 onto himself which responds perfectly to the young Turk’s requests, enhancing his abilities.

It’s a shame that the third of the magnificent is finding it increasingly difficult to fit in between the two. Jonathan Rea. After showing in Superpole that he is still a champion, in the race Jonny paid for the lack of competitiveness of his bike and was unable to enter the fight between the two titans. Who knows what might happen next year when Rea will get on the YamahaBautista will make better and better use of the V4R e Toprak will make BMW competitive. It will be a great season.

And who knows, maybe even Honda manages to keep its head above water every now and then. After what we saw in Aragon and Portimao it seems that the Fireblade has finally found the key to the problem, passing the baton of the “ugly duckling” to Kawasaki which will have one more Bassani but one less Rea.

While waiting for the 2023 World Champion to be known and for 2024 to arrive, read our opinions on the protagonists of the Portuguese races. And speaking of Portuguese: never seen so many people at the Autodromo International Algarve.

It was done in the paddock struggles to walk and many spectators were seen in the immense stands. Over 53,000 over the three days of the penultimate WorldSBK round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu: vote 9.5



His great natural talent is not enough to justify what this Turkish boy is doing, he continues to improve race after race. His Yamaha is not as fast as the Ducati, but it is tailor-made for him and allows him to ride as he knows how. I’ve never seen him so angry as after Race 2. Losing a fantastic race in the last few meters is really annoying, but he certainly has nothing to blame himself for. He will also give battle and show in Jerez, even if his world championship chances are now slim.

Alvaro Bautista: 9



Anyone who thinks that the Spaniard wins only thanks to the engine of his racing Panigale understands little. There is no question that the Ducati is the best bike, but that the Spaniard has the great (and unique) ability to make the most of it is equally certain. Ask the other V4R drivers how easy it is to win races… he wins everything, without sparing himself and without making mistakes. A great champion, at the peak of his sporting maturity.

Jonathan Rea: 6,5



Even if he will never admit it, the awareness of leaving Kawasaki at the end of the season has distracted him a little. He performs the miracle of conquering pole position and getting on the podium in Race1, but then gets it all wrong in both the sprint race and Race2. He can’t wait for this season to end to throw himself into a new and fantastic adventure.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi: 7.5



For a change, everything goes wrong for him, but he’s used to it by now and reacts great. A yellow flag cancels his best lap in Superpole, while in Race1 his V4R stops once again. In the Superpole Race he managed to gain a good position on the Race2 grid, where he obtained his ninth podium of the season.

Garrett Gerloff: vote 7



He keeps the German battleship afloat and comes close to the podium in the two long races. He proves that his exploits at Motorland were not a flash in the pan and confirms himself as the best of the M1000RR riders. Constantly growing.

Andrea Locatelli: rating 7.5



It’s not the Loka that made us rub our eyes in Race2 at Aragon, but his third place in Superpole and the podium in the Superpole Race confirm his clear progression. Full speed ahead!

Danilo Petrucci: rating 5.5



Abrupt step back for Danilo who in the previous round had only been stopped by a fall in Superpole. In Portugal he shines in qualifying, but then fails in the first two races and only gets his head above water again in Race 2 where he finishes sixth. He seemed to be able to bring the top three closer, but it seems that there is still a long way to go.

Iker Lecuona: 7



As soon as his Fireblade shows an ounce of competitiveness he he immediately puts his head out of the sand. Let’s hope that between super concessions and new pieces made in Japan the Spaniard will have the opportunity to demonstrate all his talent. Quickly though, because GP is there, take it away from us.

Iker Lecuona: vote 7



All it takes is for his Fireblade to be a little more competitive and he climbs up the rankings with a great career. He does well in the long races and even more so in the sprint race where he finishes fifth

Michael Van der Mark: vote 6.5



He seems to have finally recovered from the bad injury in Assen. He seems set for seventh place but then in Race2 he is only eleventh. Aside from the fact that he really likes the Portimao track (two years ago he won the only race for the new BMW here) the Dutchman seems increasingly at ease on the German bike, which did well to reconfirm him.

Axel Bassani: vote 5



He can no longer cling to the lack of his crew chief to justify anonymous performances and results above tenth position. Evidently moving to Kawasaki freed him from his concentration, but he still proved to be unprofessional.

Remy Gardner: voto 6



After a Superpole without infamy and without praise, the Australian returns to the top positions of the standings in the first two races. He was betrayed by his bike in Race 2, but in Portugal at least he gave positive signs which we expect to see confirmed in Jerez. Better late than never?

Lorenzo Baldassarri: rating 6.5



A vote of encouragement for this young Italian who Yamaha seems to have already dumped. Lorenzo undoubtedly struggled in his first year in SBK but he deserves a second chance.