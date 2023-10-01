The words of the Aruba driver at the end of the Portuguese weekend

October 1, 2023

Another podium

“I’m satisfied with today’s result, but yesterday was a bit of a disaster, especially in Superpole, when I finished in second position but then found myself thirteenth, due to a yellow flag. However, in Race 1 I started calmly and without pressure, but unfortunately I had some technical problems that forced me to retire. This morning in the Superpole Race the objective was to recover as many positions as possible in order to get a good start in Race2. After a few laps the first two were already almost two seconds behind me and were lapping at the same times as me, so I thought that I wouldn’t be able to fight for the victory, but that I would still have to keep pushing hard so as not to be caught by Gerloff. I succeeded and achieved the podium, a positive result which marks a favorable moment, also considering the victory in Aragon”

Today it wasn’t easy in Race2

“Toprak and Alvaro today had a faster pace than me. I was able to get close to them when they got in each other’s way, but when Bautista took the lead the pace increased, and I was no longer able to catch up. I knew that if I managed to get in between Bautista and Toprak, my teammate, perhaps could have won the title here in Portimao, but I did my race without letting this affect me”

Any news on your future?

“I’m trying to find the best possible solution, but I can’t accept that a rider like me, who has achieved victories and podiums in Superbike and who this year was the only one to win a race outside the top three, cannot should receive compensation. I have been offered motorbikes, but without compensation for me. I’m not asking to earn who knows what, but only what I deserve. If I don’t find suitable accommodation, Jerez could be the last races of the my career”