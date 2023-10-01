Petrucci’s words at the end of the Portuguese weekend

October 1, 2023

What problems did you have today?

“Our pace with the SC0 is not bad, while with the SCX that we used in the Superpole Race we can’t be as fast. In yesterday’s race I had problems with a probably defective front tire, while today in the Superpole Race the SCX it turned out to be too soft and changed the set-up of my bike. With the soft tires the bike moves a lot and I can’t stop it as I would like”

Race 2 went better

“Yes, in Race2 we used the SC0 and things went back in the right direction. Unfortunately I started from the eleventh spot on the grid and therefore my final sixth place is to be considered satisfactory, but the fact remains that we still have to find a good set up to take advantage of the soft tyres. We still have problems when we use the SCX, a tire with which all the other riders are very comfortable and therefore we have to exploit it too”

Better here or in Aragon?

“Here I wasn’t as fast as I was in Aragon, where I threw away a great result only because of my crash in Superpole”