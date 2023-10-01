The Spanish rider beats Razgatlioglu at the finish line and is close to his second world title. Rinaldi was third, ahead of Gerloff, Locatelli and Petrucci. Bassani is twelfth ahead of Baldassarri

October 1, 2023

Alvaro Bautista repeats himself and wins Race2 just as he had won the Superpole Race a few hours earlier. After having fought throughout the race with an indomitable Toprak Razgatlioglu, the Spaniard from Ducati he keeps in his wake and then flanks him and burns him right at the finish line. Thanks undoubtedly to the performance of his Panigale V4R but also to his great riding ability and determination not to give up an inch, for a victory that does not put an end to the fight for the title of World Champion, but which allows him to go into the final round in Jerez with a 60 point leadwhen there are still 62 available.

Was an exciting race that kept everyone in suspense until the last corner. Those who expected the Yamaha’s tires to fail over distances as had happened on other occasions were proven wrong. Toprak drove perfectly squeezing everything possible out of his R1, just as Alvaro did with his V4. Two champions who gave us a fantastic show.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished behind them, good at getting the better of the other pursuers who were Garrett Gerloff and Andrea Locatelli. The Italian from Ducati also gave the impression of being able to get close to the first two, but then had to settle for third place. The American from BMW is the surprise of these last rounds and his fourth place with the M1000 RR is incredible considering that his teammates are eleventh Michael Van der Mark and fourteenth Scott Redding. Locatelli does not repeat the spirited Motorland race and in the end he gives in to his two opponents.

Danilo Petrucci started from the fourth rowbut the man from Terni is specializing in furious comebacks and this one ended with a sixth placeahead of Iker Lecuona, Dominque Aegerter, Philipp Oettl and Jonathan Rea. A race to forget for the six-time world champion who, according to the Stewart Panel, caused a mega accident in the first corners, which also involved, among others, Xavi Vierge and Loris Baz. Jonny got back into the pusta but it was penalized with a long lap penalty which relegated him to the bottom of the standings. The Northern Irishman then did well to make up ground, finishing the race in the top ten. Behind him Michael Van der Mark and the two Italians Axel Bassani and Lorenzo Baldassarri. If the thirteenth place of the Yamaha rider can be considered positive, the same cannot be said for the twelfth position of the Ducati rider, from whom different results are expected.

Last position for Gabriele Ruiu. Loris Baz did not cross the finish line, returning to the track after the multiple collision caused by Rea, but crashing about halfway through the race in turn 1, while Syahrin and Remy Gardner had to stop due to technical problems. It’s a shame because the Australian was fighting for the podium.