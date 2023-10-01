The Spaniard’s words at the end of the Portuguese weekend

October 1, 2023

What a race! Razgatlioglu tried until the end

“Toprak had nothing to lose and so today he tried everything. I tried to stay with him and not stress the front tire. My pace was faster in some places, but he always tried to overtake me in all the corners, inside or outside. I tried to close all the doors, because I expect him to always try and run as he did today.”

It was a fight to the limit

“There were moments when he was really at his limit and I thought that if he fell he would probably drag me off the track with him. It was still a great battle and I had a lot of fun. It was a normal race for both of us and was not conditioned by the fact that it could have been decisive for the world title.”

Had you prepared the final move?

“This morning in the last corner I overtook him on the outside, and this time I thought he expected me to try again on the outside so I changed tactics. The rear tire was slipping a lot, but I kept it open and made it. I didn’t overtake him by engine, but because I was faster than him in the last corner. Everyone thinks I’m the fastest in the last sector just because of the straight, while a large part of that sector includes the last corner, where I’m often the fastest. It’s not just about going fast on the forehand.”

You are two different drivers

“Compared to him, I start braking earlier, while he only brakes at the end. We have a different riding style also because our bikes are different, and we have to adapt if we want to ride them at their best. He has great control of the bike and it’s not easy to find riders who can ride like him. He risks a lot, but never falls. In my career I have had to deal with riders of the caliber of Simoncelli, Pedrosa or Rossi, but he is undoubtedly one of the strongest opponents I have ever met”