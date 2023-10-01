The Spanish driver uses the engine of his V4 and burns Razgatlioglu. Locatelli was excellent in third, Rinaldi was sixth and Bassani was eleventh. He disappoints Petrucci. Rea and Lowes crash on the first lap

Nobody knows how to exploit the Ducati Panigale V4 like Avaro Bautista. In this sprint race the Spaniard did well first to extricate himself from the leading groupthen to catch the two Yamahas that were trying to escape and finally to chasing Toprak Razgatlioglu and then burning him on the finishing straight. Is it all thanks to the Ducati engine? It doesn’t seem to me that the one with the number 1 is the only Panigale on the track…

Razgatlioglu has nothing to complain about. That was greatpushed hard, so much so that he set the new record lap of the Portuguese track (1’39″826) but just as happened yesterday in Race1, today too he had to submit to the (almost) unbeatable Bautista/Ducati duo.

Excellent third position for Andrea Locatelli, who managed to stay in the wake of his teammate until Bautista’s arrival. When the world champion rubbed salt in Toprak’s tail, the pace increased and the rider from Bergamo lost ground, still bringing home an excellent result. The two official Kawasaki riders Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea made his task easier, as they incredibly fell at the same time on the first lap at turn 5. What made the crash even stranger was that the two were close but there was it was Locatelli, who calmly continued the race.

Remy Gardner overtakes Iker Lecuona right on the last lap and takes fourth place from himbut the Spaniard from Team HRC confirms the progress of his Fireblade, ninth with Xavi Vierge, the last rider to score points in this sprint race.

In the first laps Michael Ruben Rinaldi got caught up in the group of his immediate pursuers and when he started to recover positions the leaders were now unreachable and the Italian from Ducati finished sixth, ahead of the two BMWs of Michael Van der Mark and Garrett Gerloff. Axel Bassani finished the race in eleventh position, but we know that the Superpole Race is not his favorite race. Danilo Petrucci is worse than him. The Barni Spark Racing Team driver had started well and finished the first laps in ninth place, but in the following laps he made a quick run up to the final fifteenth place, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri. Last position for Gabriele Ruiu.

Ranked Bautista now has a 55-point lead over Razgatlioglu and could become champion as early as Race 2 for example, if he were to win and Razgatlioglu finished from third place down.