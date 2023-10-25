loading…

PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was preparing a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Israel , Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to suppress Hamas by destroying its military and government capabilities and doing everything in its power to repatriate the hostages.

“All Hamas militants were destroyed, both on earth, underground, inside Gaza and outside Gaza,” he said as quoted by LBC, Thursday (26/10/2023).

However, he did not say when the long-awaited invasion would begin. There has been no official explanation as to why the attack has not occurred.

Instead, Netanyahu said they were “getting ready” and certain details and terms of the attack should not be made public.

It was previously reported that United States (US) President Joe Biden had pressured Israel to postpone the invasion to ensure the release of hostages, including dual citizens from various countries.

Five Britons are still missing and it is feared they are being held by Hamas.

There are also concerns about attacks by US troops, with 30 American troops suffering minor injuries from drone and rocket attacks on their bases in Iraq and Syria this month.

“I want to make it clear, the timing of the IDF operation is determined unanimously by the cabinet running the war together with the chief of general staff,” Netanyahu said.

“We are working to secure the best optimal conditions for their next operation,” he added.