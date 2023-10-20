Suara.com – Former Governor of DKI Jakarta Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok considers Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD as a complete presidential and vice presidential candidate pair. Both of them are also considered to be figures who have the courage to solve the problem of corruption.

“Ganjar-Mahfud is a suitable pair. If you ask what is the root of the Indonesian nation’s problems, it is corruption. Apart from a good system, you need a head that has the courage to straighten up. Ganjar and Mahfud are the right choice to solve that,” Ahok told reporters, Friday (20 /10/2023).

Ahok claims to know Ganjar personally. According to him, the former Governor of Central Java is a brave and vocal person.

“Ganjar is brave, he speaks out loud. If he says no, he doesn’t. He is brave when it comes to that because he always adheres to his ideology and beliefs,” he said.

Not only Ganjar, Ahok also assessed Mahfud as a brave figure. He believes that the Ganjar-Mahfud pair will make corruptors afraid.

“No one dares to talk about reversed evidence or confiscation of all kinds of assets. I am sure that the Ganjar Mahfud couple will unite, then the root of the nation’s problem, namely corruption, can be resolved. Corruption will be eradicated, bureaucracy will be improved,” he said.

“Is there an official who wants to clean up corruption and improve the system? Ganjar has been tested. He did that, he dared to fire people, he had nothing to do with it. Pak Mahfud also dared to shout and speak. Both of them understand everything about the law,” added Ahok.

On the other hand, Ahok views Ganjar and Mahfud as religious individuals who fear God. So according to him, the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair will not dare to do anything different.

“I know Ganjar and Mahfud, both of them are religious figures who fear God. Both of their characters have been tested, they have a good track record and are brave,” he concluded.