Suara.com – Today, October 28 2023, Ganjar Pranowo is 55 years old. Interestingly, his competitor in the 2024 presidential election, Anies Baswedan, congratulated him and asked to be invited to a meal.

Anies made these remarks in a tweet on Twitter, at exactly 12 noon on Ganjar Pranowo’s birthday, which falls on October 28 every year.

“Happy birthday, Dab @ganjarpranowo! Mugi-mugi stay healthy, nek ono daladh-daladh together with ojo lali invite ya. (Happy birthday, Mas Ganjar Pranowo! I hope you stay healthy, if you have a meal together don’t forget I’m invited,” Anies tweeted, quoted by Suara.com, Saturday (28/10/2023).

But what’s unique is, who would have thought that Ganjar and Anies Baswedan were almost the same age, because they are only 1 year apart in age. Where Anies was born May 7 1969, while Ganjar was born October 28 1968.

Even though they are almost the same age, Anies and Ganjar also have different shio and zodiac signs. For example, Ganjar has the Earth Monkey zodiac because he was born in 1968, while Anies Baswedan has the Earth Rooster zodiac because he was born in 1969.

In terms of zodiac, Anies Baswedan was born with the zodiac sign Taurus. Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo was born with the zodiac sign Taurus.

According to Astrotalk, in terms of friendship, these two zodiac signs have a natural closeness to each other. Like the north and south poles, they attract each other because they share a high level of curiosity.

It is acknowledged that there is disharmony between the two. This condition occurs because Taurus tends to be more polite, while Scorpio tends to be someone who is often firm and frank.

The result is that when the two of them are together, they balance each other out. So Taurus and Scorpio friendship compatibility is a solution to each other.

Compatibility between Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD

Compatibility between Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD based on friendship has an 85 percent chance, because the two of them have a natural closeness and attract each other like the North and South magnetic poles. Because they are attracted to each other, the result is that Scorpio and Taurus have a high curiosity to get to know each other.

However, it cannot be denied that there is some disharmony between the two if they have conflicting opinions with each other. But both Scorpio and Taurus will respect each other’s priorities.