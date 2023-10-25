Suara.com – Chairman of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Puan Maharani confirmed that Pramono Anung would not resign as Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) in the Joko Widodo or Jokowi government. This issue was previously popular considering Jokowi’s heated relations with the PDI Perjuangan.

Puan explained that ministers are assistants to the president, so everything related to this is the president’s prerogative.

“Ministers are people who help the president. So the one who has the prerogative to appoint or dismiss ministers is the president,” said Puan after taking part in a regular meeting with the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN) at the High End Building, Jakarta. Center, Wednesday (25/10/2023).

The daughter of the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, said that Pramono was not wrong, so he should not resign.

“So there’s nothing to do with it, Mas Pram didn’t do anything wrong, the other ministers didn’t do anything wrong either,” he said.

Puan said it would be a different story, if President Jokowi no longer needed the services of the party cadres bearing the bull symbol.

“Unless the president no longer trusts Mas Pramono, then the president will convey this to Mas Pram,” he said.

According to Puan, the issue of Pramono resigning from his position because of Jokowi’s relationship with PDIP is baseless.

“So why suddenly it has to be like that, there’s no basis,” he said.

Some people say that President Jokowi’s relationship with Megawati is currently not harmonious. Especially after Jokowi allowed his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become a vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto. Even though Gibran is also known to be a PDIP cadre.