Google announces measures to combat spam and improve email security, affecting mass senders who send more than 5,000 messages daily to Gmail accounts.

In an effort to clean up Gmail inboxes and address the constant influx of spam emails, Google has finally revealed new requirements that will affect mass senders, that is, those who send more than 5,000 messages a day to Gmail emails.

These changes, scheduled for February 2024, aim to reduce spam, improve security, and simplify ongoing unsubscription. One of the main changes is the introduction of a spam rate threshold for bulk senders. While it was previously recommended to keep the spam rate below 0.3%, this requirement will now become mandatory.

Besides, bulk senders should allow Gmail recipients to easily unsubscribe from commercial emails with a single click and these unsubscription requests must be processed within two days.

Another important initiative is the requirement that mass senders authenticate their emails in a clear and accessible way for all users following Google regulations.

Google takes a stand against spam with stricter regulations in Gmail

All this, as you can see, aims to close possible security gaps that are used by cybercriminals to hide your identity among these bulk senders.

“Many bulk senders do not properly secure or configure their systems, allowing attackers to easily hide among them,” said Neil Kumaran, group product manager for security and trust at Gmail, in a blog post.

“To help solve this problem, we have focused on a crucial aspect of email security: validating that a sender is who they say they are,” he adds. Additionally, the company encourages other email providers to take similar measures to protect users from spam emails.

For example, Marcel Becker, Yahoo’s senior director of product, said the company “looks forward to working with Google and the rest of the email community to make these common-sense, high-impact changes the new industry standard.”