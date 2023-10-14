Surely ironing is not one of your favorite household chores, especially when you are faced with a huge pile of clothes full of wrinkles.

A few years ago, Lidl released an ironing mannequin, which consisted of a small mannequin-shaped bag that has perforations and fits perfectly to the clothes that not only irons the garment in question without you having to do anything at all, but also It is also capable of drying it during the process.

Now, the supermarket has launched another appliance that will replace the irons completely and that you can buy in its online store.

The miraculous device responds to the name Cleanmaxx and promises to iron your shirts and blouses to leave them wrinkle-free, dry them during the process, and with just one movement on your part: Press a button.

The appliance has a power of 1,800 W and works using a hot air system that irons and irons clothes in a matter of minutes. The best thing is that it is compatible with countless garments: shirts, blouses, sweaters, pullovers, t-shirts or light jackets.

In addition, it has a design capable of fitting anywhere and you can easily store it in a closet thanks to its retractable telescopic rod.

As you can imagine, you can only iron and dry one garment each time you use the device, but its use is really simple: place the garment on the mannequin, adjust the collar and cuffs, connect the device and select the time.

Beyond the usefulness of Cleanmaxx, this ironing mannequin has many other advantages: save time and above all, money, since in the process you avoid having to use the dryer or iron, which consume a lot of electrical energy.

In addition, it extends the useful life of the garment, since by not being subjected to high temperatures or pressure, the fibers or colors remain as new for much longer.

You can buy it for 57.99 euros exclusively on the Lidl website. If you are interested, hurry up, since this is a limited offer while stocks last.