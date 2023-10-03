Saw X

All movies undergo changes. But the curious thing is that Saw X was censored for a brutal game that never saw the light of day.

Did you know they banned a brutal trap in Saw X? In an exclusive interview with The Direct portal, director Kevin Greutert revealed a trap that Lionsgate prevented from being added to the film. “In the original script, when we first see John Kramer in the MRI machine, we interpreted it as some kind of fantasy trap in his head that echoed what happens later in the film,” noted the director. filmmaker. “And I don’t know… For some reason, they told us not to do it. So it just is what it is now.” What a shame they didn’t film it!

“Well, I can say that the final trap in this, there is a kind of fight scene at the end of this movie, and that was very different in the original script,” the actor continued to explain. director de Saw X. “But it just wasn’t practical to do. So we did what we ended up doing in this movie. Conceiving these traps is really the most difficult part of these films. And we brainstorm and throw out a bunch of different ideas.” It certainly looks like it was a lot of fun to film.

The topic of cancer is very delicate, even in fiction

Lionsgate

It’s unclear what exactly the fantasy MRI trap contained in Saw It is impossible to know with certainty why it was censored. Although the franchise is known for how graphic and gory it can get, for whatever reason this MRI scenario crossed that line for Lionsgate. This aspect makes us even more curious.

Although it might have been too intense, like Spiral’s facial skinning trap, This Saw X sequence was likely removed due to the sensitive nature of its context. Ultimately, focusing on a cancer patient and turning hospital machines into instruments of death probably didn’t make the best impression.