In the movie premieres of the week is the tenth film in the bloody saga Saw, Sawwhich can already be seen in the city’s movie theaters.

Saw. SPECIAL/CORAZÓN FILMS.

The plot is set between the first two films and brings John Kramer back. The most disturbing installment of the franchise, a never-before-told chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game.

A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in the hopes of miraculously finding a cure for his cancer, only to discover that the entire operation is a scam and defrauds the most vulnerable..

Armed with a new purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his job, swapping roles with con artists in his trademark visceral style. through devious, deranged and ingenious traps.

Saw

(Saw X)

They Kevin Greutert.

With Tobin Bell, Michael Beach, Synnove Macody Lund, Renata Vaca, Steven Brand, Paulette Hernández, Octavio Hinojosa.

United States, 2023.

XM

