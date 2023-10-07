El Corte Inglés returns to the fray to face the weekend with many offers. And he is going to bring out all the artillery in his Save the VAT campaign to get all types of electronic devices at lower prices. Until the Sunday October 8we can find numerous offers on smart TVs, mobile phones, laptops and much more in electronics.

It must be remembered that this type of discount has a small nuance: when determining the final price, you will discover that instead of the “expected” 21% VAT, The discount is 17.36% on the final price. In other words, the discount applied is equivalent to the amount of VAT applicable to each product.

This is how Samsung makes money: the secret is in the IPHONE

LG 50QNED816

This LG smart TV has a screen 50-inch QNED with 4K resolution, up to 120 Hz and compatible with HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus content. The system is managed by the webOS23 interface.

Dispone de WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports and optical audio output. Its price drops from 799 to 689.22 euros, in addition to a refund of 50 euros.

LG 50QNED816RE 50″, 4K QNED, Smart TV, HDR10, webOS23, Serie 81, Procesador Gran Potencia, Dolby Digital Plus, Gaming, Alexa/Google Assistant

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

iPhone 14

The base model of the previous generation has a screen of 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED which reaches 2,778 x 1,284 pixel resolution and a rate of 60 Hz. Inside, it opts for the procesador Apple A15 Bionicalong with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

As for the cameras, it has a dual rear setup with the main sensor and the 12 MP ultra wide angle. The front sensor is 12 MP as well. For connectivity, it includes 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, eSIM, NFC and dualSIM. Its price drops to 829 euros.

Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) – Azul

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

ASUS VivoBook 15 F1502ZA-EJ1257W

This affordable laptop integrates a great 15.6-inch IPS screen, with FullHD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has integrated speakers, microphone and HD webcam.

Inside, it mounts a powerful procesador Intel Core i5-1235U, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Does not have dedicated graphics not even with Windows installed. It has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, two USB 3.2 ports, another for USB 2.0 and port para HDMI 1.4. Its price drops from 599 to 536.33 euros.

Portátil ASUS VivoBook 15 F1502ZA-EJ1257W, i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15,6″, W11

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

An affordable tablet with 10.5 inch TFT screen with Full HD resolution, as well as four speakers with Dolby Atmos. It has two cameras, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It also includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, GLONASS and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Inside, it has an octa-core processor Unisoc Tiger T618, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage expandable with microSD. As for the battery, it includes 7,040 mAh in addition to fast charging of up to 15 W. Its price with this offer remains at 138.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – 10.5” Tablet (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Wifi, Android 12) Gray – Spanish version

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Yamaha SR-C30 A

To improve the sound of your smart TV, you have this sound bar with 40 W power speakers and a 50W wireless subwoofer. It comes with four Surround modes and the Clear Voice function to improve vocal clarity.

Integrates compatibility with HDMI CEC, as well as connections for the optical audio input and another analog input. It can be controlled by remote control or through its mobile app. In a few days, it has gone from costing 399 euros to 123.13 euros.

Yamaha SR-C30 A sound bar with black subwoofer

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide economic benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images |

In Xataka Selection | Without waiting for the Prime Offer Party or Black Friday, you have this gaming laptop with i5 and RTX3060 for less than 800 euros

In Xataka | The odyssey of watching video content from the web browser of my Smart TV