Israel attacks the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 100 people. Photo/BBC

GAZA TRACK – More than 100 residents Palestine killed and 150 others injured after airstrikes Israel hit the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Strip . That’s the Al Arabiya report citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“Israel bombed the refugee camp with 6 bullets, each weighing one ton of explosives,” according to the Gaza Interior Ministry as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

The total number of dead and injured in the air strikes has been updated to 400 people.

AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the attack hit several houses in the camp.

Dozens of people were seen standing on the edge of two large craters as people searched for survivors.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack when contacted by AFP.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 8,525 people had been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its bombing campaign on October 7.

The war erupted after Hamas militants from Gaza launched attacks on Israeli communities and military posts, killing around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

