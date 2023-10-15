loading…

Saudi Arabia has reportedly frozen an agreement to normalize relations with Israel. Photo/Illustration

RIYADH – Two sources told Reuters news agency that Arab Saudi has halted plans to normalize relations with Israel supported United States of America (US). This signals a rapid rethink of Saudi foreign policy priorities as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates.

The conflict also pushed Saudi Arabia into relations with Iran. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received his first phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as Riyadh tries to prevent a wider escalation of violence in the region.

Both sources told Reuters there would be a delay in US-backed normalization talks with Israel, which are a crucial step for the kingdom to secure what Riyadh sees as tangible rewards from the US defense pact.

Until Iran-backed Hamas sparked war on October 7 by launching a devastating attack on Israel, both Israeli and Saudi Arabian leaders said they were steadily moving toward a deal that could transform the Middle East.

“Until this latest conflict, Saudi Arabia indicated that it would not let its efforts to reach a US defense pact fail even if Israel did not offer significant concessions to the Palestinians in their bid for statehood,” the source previously said as quoted by Al Jazeera, Sunday (15 /10/2023).

But an approach that excludes Palestinians would risk angering Arab communities in the region, as Arab news outlets broadcast images of Palestinians killed in Israeli retaliatory airstrikes.

The first source familiar with Riyadh’s thinking said that talks could not continue for now and the issue of Israeli concessions to the Palestinians would need to be a greater priority when discussions resume – a comment that suggests Riyadh has not abandoned the idea.

Washington wants to continue the Abraham Accords under which several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, normalized relations with Israel.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a White House briefing this week that normalization efforts were “not on hold” but said the focus was on other pressing challenges.