Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s call for 1 million Palestinians to immediately leave Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned the call Israel for 1 million Palestinians to leave Gaza. Riyadh also criticized the Zionist military for continuing to target defenseless Palestinian civilians.

The Israeli military warned Gaza City’s entire civilian population, numbering more than 1 million people, to move south within 24 hours, as it massed tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterates its rejection of calls for the forced expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, and its condemnation of the continued targeting of defenseless civilians there,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, reported by Al Arabiya, Saturday (14/ 10/2023).

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take immediate action to stop all military escalation against civilians and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

“(The international community) must provide the assistance and medical needs that the people of Gaza need, especially because depriving them of basic necessities for a decent life violates international humanitarian law,” the statement continued.

According to Riyadh, if the international community does not do so, it will worsen the crisis and suffering experienced by people in the region.

Saudi Arabia called for an end to Israel’s siege of Gaza, evacuating injured civilians and advancing the peace process between Palestine and Israel in accordance with UN Security Council and Arab Peace Initiative (API) resolutions.

API stipulates the creation of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with its capital East Jerusalem.

