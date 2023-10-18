loading…

Israel reportedly bombarded Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, causing 500 deaths. Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Israeli attack. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

RIYADH – The government of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the “heinous crime” committed by the military Israel against the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital (RS) in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Tuesday.

The Israeli military was reported to have bombarded the hospital, causing 500 deaths.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which caused the death of hundreds of civilians, including children, and others were injured,” read a statement from the kingdom’s government, as quoted by Al Arabiya , Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“This dangerous development requires the international community to stop its double standards regarding the application of international humanitarian law to Israeli crimes,” the statement continued.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also criticized Israel for its continued attacks on civilians despite numerous international calls to stop targeting Palestinian civilians.

Riyadh called for a serious and firm stance to protect defenseless civilians.

The airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip occurred Tuesday evening.

Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed flames engulfing the hospital halls, broken glass and human body parts strewn throughout the area.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become shelters for hundreds of people, hoping they would escape bombardment after Israel ordered the entire population of the city and its surroundings to flee to the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel denies and blames the Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that failed to cross as the culprit for the attack.

