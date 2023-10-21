It is not enough for Saudi Arabia to build a colossal tower more than 1,000 meters high or to build a 170 km long city flanked by two skyscrapers from scratch in the middle of the desert. Now it also wants to house a gigantic crystalline building, so surreal that it seems more like it came from the pages of Tolkien than from the work table of an architectural studio. The latest display of his taste for mega-constructions is called Discovery Tower and, although at the moment little is known about it beyond the few brush strokes and renders released by its promoter, it is an architectural madness worthy of the Neom macro-project.

¿Discovery Tower? That is the name with which the promoters of Neom have decided to baptize one of the most emblematic constructions of the future Trojena. Not much has emerged about it at the moment beyond the fact that it will be a tower with a crystalline appearance and the renders and models released by Neom.

It is known that the skyscraper will measure 330 meters high and has come from the popular British studio Zaha Hadid Architects, founded by the architect and designer of the same name, author of the plans for buildings such as the Napoli Afragola train station, located in Italy; the Guangzhou Opera, in China; or, here, in Spain, the Puente de Zaragoza Pavilion, built for Expo 2008.

Infographic from part of the Trojena project, framed in Neom.

Design of the new Trojena tower, the Discovery Tower.





What will it be used for? On its official website, Neom presents it as “a high-rise commercial tower that offers a rich platform for innovative, technology-filled artistic content and experiences.” Its promoters also assure that it will be accompanied by an open-air museum. During the Cityspace conference held recently in Riyadh, however, some more specific clues were slipped, as reported in Dezeen: the skyscraper will be located on the top of a mountain in Trojena, overlooking an artificial lake, and will be used for different uses. “This iconic tower will combine high-end retail shops, restaurants and the dream experience of living in the clouds,” explain its promoters.

Mountain Observatory Discovery, an astronomical observation platform in Trojena.

Lake designed for Trojena.

Trojena ski slopes.

What is Trojena? The backdrop of Discovery Tower and where it will coexist with other equally iconic buildings, such as Cosmic Gate Discover, Lake Village, The Bow or The Vault Gatway. The resort will even feature an artificial freshwater lake. Trojena is part of NEOM and aspires to create a great mountain tourism and snow sports destination, attractive enough to attract, according to figures released in 2022, when the project was presented, 700,000 visitors and 7,000 residents. Trojena will cover an area of ​​about 60 square kilometers and will be located 50 km from the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba, in the Sarwat Mountains, with peaks reaching 2,600 meters in altitude.

Once it is completed, those responsible estimate that it will add some 36 km of ski slopes and more than 3,600 hotel rooms and apartments. To guarantee that those who come to Trojena can enjoy their skis and snowboards, Neom guarantees that the natural nine that is registered in the area will be combined with another created artificially. The person in charge of planning is the LAVA studio.

How is Neom doing? Neom is an ambitious plan that aims to transform the northwest of Saudi Arabia and that incorporates actions as surprising as The Line city. To demonstrate that its purposes go beyond the big announcements, renders and models, just a few days ago its managers released a statement, video and images in which they emphasize that it is in full development.

“The construction of The Line, Oxagon, Sindalah and Trojena is progressing rapidly,” they emphasize from Neom, which assures that it already has more than 3,000 employees and 60,000 construction workers. Among other achievements, they also boast of having already built roads, a hospital and public services and having raised $6.1 billion to build “the largest green hydrogen plant in the world.” The board of directors has also just presented Leyja, a tourist destination for the Saudi region that will incorporate three new hotels.

