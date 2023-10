The first three matches gave Go Ahead Kampen the full spoils in the 1st division I North, but that series has been put to a stop by Broekster Boys. In the Frisian Damwâld, the red yellows were defeated 4-1. KHC also lost its undefeated status. ONS Sneek won 3-1. In Steenwijk, d’Olde Veste, which was relegated from the fourth division, suffered a 0-0 draw against Blauw Wit’34.