James Ohlen, a former Bioware developer for over 20 years, feels like he doesn’t have much more to say about Star Wars. Of course, he approves of another studio taking over KOTOR 3.

20 years ago, we enjoyed one of the best games of Star Wars of all times. Until then, thinking about an RPG based on George Lucas’ franchise was a pipe dream, but Star Wars KOTOR (Knights of the Old Republic) made it possible.

Together with Bioware, LucasArts published a historic video game on PC and the first Xbox, considered one of the masterpieces of the Western role-playing genre.

Two years later its sequel would arrive, KOTOR II: The Sith Lords, also on computers and on Xbox. Fortunately, in recent years they have made the leap to Nintendo Switch and mobile phones.

On the other hand, the flame of Knights of the Old Republic Remake, exclusive to PS5 on consoles, is still alive. In September it was confirmed that the game will be released by Embracer Group starting in 2024 (no date).

Is it possible to see a KOTOR 3 in the next years? It is a possibility (remote, for now), but certainly impossible in the hands of the main designer of the sub-saga.

”Out” from Star Wars, unfortunately

James Ohlen He is a sincere guy. He spent 22 years at Bioware, leading franchise projects such as Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Baldur’s Gate or Star Wars KOTOR themselves. Right now, he feels “out of Star Wars.”

In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, the lead designer of Knights of the Old Republic talks about the possibility of seeing a third game in the saga in the future.

When asked if KOTOR 3 could be a reality, James Ohlen was blunt. He assures that has “nothing more to say” in the Star Wars franchise.

”I’m completely out of Star Wars. I have nothing more to say about Star Wars. But if a brand new studio that loved KOTOR makes KOTOR 3, it could be an amazing game.”

I would support a development if the studio in charge respects the work they did with KOTOR and KOTOR II, although considers that nowadays it is very difficult to make a comparable game.

It puts Disney, owner of Lucasfilm, in the spotlight. In fact, the flame of Knight of the Old Republic is still alive in the form of a remake, but you still have to be careful.

”I hope Disney makes that happen. But probably not, because all the executives there will probably say, ‘It’s too harsh,'” Ohlen says with a laugh.

There is no doubt that times have changed. However, there are still brave RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher o Baldur’s Gate IIIalthough these are not under the control of Disney.

Do you think we will one day have a Star Wars KOTOR 3? It’s really difficult, so it’s better to wait for good news with Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic Remakea project in the hands of Aspyr Media that, for the moment, has not been canceled.