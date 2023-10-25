The tennis player and the showgirl’s son already understand each other well

Who dedicated an extensive service to the couple Set–Berrettini and to love that proceeds at full speed. “Did anyone want them in crisis? But please! Here they are, in the exclusive photos of “Chi”, Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta, more beautiful than ever, happier than ever, complete with her son “starting a family”, to show once again to those who follow them that their love is going swimmingly. The couple, or rather the trio because now they often all move together as we have documented several times on our pages”, writes the direct gossip magazine by Alfonso Signorini.

What an understanding between Matteo and Maddox

—

Who puts the spotlight on the beautiful relationship that Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta’s son are building: “The chemistry between the child and the champion has been evident for months, it seems to be nourished by mutual and sincere sympathy, as well as great respect, help yourself probably from the delicacy with which Matteo entered Melissa’s life, doing things gradually without imposing his presence on Maddox. After all, Satta, shortly after the separation from Kevin-Prince Boateng and before the fatal meeting with Berrettini, said of being willing to put her son first and always protecting him to the maximum, while also wanting to be completely sincere and transparent with him. So you can imagine how in experiencing the new love, which has lasted for almost a year now, she went with leaden feet, but has also found the right way and time to involve the child”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 25, 2023 (modified October 25, 2023 | 12:54)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED