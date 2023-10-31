Suara.com – The Nusantara Tiga Satellite or known as the Satria-1 Satellite has successfully reached orbit in outer space. The satellite successfully entered Geostationary orbit and orbited at 146 degrees East Longitude (BT).

This means that the location is right above Papua Island with an altitude of more than 36,000 km above the earth’s surface.

President Director of PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), Adi Rahman Adiwoso, stated that the SATRIA 1 Satellite had successfully gone through the Electrical Orbit Raising (EOR) process.

He explained that this meant that the satellite made periodic movements using its propulsion system to get to the specified orbit and the satellite was declared to have arrived in orbit successfully.

“SATRIA-1 is a big history for Indonesia, for that we are very grateful that SATRIA-1 arrived successfully in orbit 146 degrees East Longitude after being launched on June 18 2023 and after that it successfully carried out an EOR to its orbital position,” he said in a press release, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

“The deployment of the three satellite antennas as one of the critical stages has also been completed well,” he continued.

Currently communication trials (communication payload) will begin soon with a target of the end of November. Furthermore, the satellite will be fully tested to be fully operational in December 2023.

“This is an important milestone for Indonesia because the SATRIA-1 network can immediately provide internet connections that reach the entire archipelago,” explained Adi.

PSN Operational Director and SNT Deputy Project Director, Heru Dwikartono, explained that SATRIA-1 will currently undergo another pre-operational stage which will intensively include integration and testing sessions for satellite segments and earth segments.

“In the satellite segment, SNT must first confirm the final test results to state that the satellite is in nominal condition after the orbit raising phase,” he said.

After entering the first Final Insertion and Electrical Station Keeping (ESK) phase, the satellite will undergo the In-Orbit Testing (IOT) stage on November 6 to check the satellite’s performance, especially for the payload subsystem.

“After the end of IOT, SNT will undergo an integration process with the ground system and end-to-end testing so that it is ready to operate,” he continued.

In the SATRIA-1 project, PSN Group through SNT prepared 11 Earth Stations spread throughout Indonesia.

All tests on supporting infrastructure for earth segments, such as testing earth stations (gateways), communication networks, etc., are important stages that can ensure the operation of the Earth Station properly and connected to satellites.

The entire series of tests related to the earth segment supporting infrastructure have been passed with good results and are ready to support the operation of SATRIA-1.

A total of 11 Earth Stations function to monitor and control satellites with the Earth Station located in Cikarang, West Java being the main satellite control station and network operation center (Network Operation Center).

The backup satellite control station (Back-Up Satellite Control Center) is in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. Other Earth stations that will function as gateways include those located in Batam, Pontianak, Tarakan, Manado, Kupang, Ambon, Manokwari, Timika and Jayapura.

Adi added, SATRIA 1 is a satellite with the latest Very High-Throughput Satellite (VHTS) technology in Indonesia with a total capacity of 150 Gbps which is projected to be a satellite that can help digital transformation programs in Indonesia.

“After ensuring that everything is functioning properly, the SATRIA-1 satellite will be used by the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency, Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia (BAKTI Kominfo) to provide internet services for regions throughout Indonesia,” he explained.