Satellite imagery shows the impact of the Israeli attack which turned the Gaza Strip into rubble. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Satellite image shows the extent of the damage caused by the Israeli attack on Gaza Strip when the Zionist state continued to pound the country with missile attacks.

Reporting from Sky News, Thursday (12/10/2023), hundreds of buildings were reduced to rubble and more than 1,000 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s retaliatory attack on territory controlled by the Hamas military group.

Satellite images of densely populated residential areas in the northern Gaza Strip taken yesterday showed several buildings destroyed and covered in ash following a series of attacks.

Satellite images taken by Maxar showed an area containing dozens of houses, shops and libraries destroyed.



Explosions and smoke from air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo/NBC News/Maxar

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Gaza Strip civilians of the horrors to come, and vowed to deploy the full force of Israel’s military on the strip after Hamas’ mass attack on Saturday.

Footage uploaded by the IDF also shows an Israeli attack on the Islamic University of Gaza, which it claims is being used as a Hamas training camp for military intelligence operations and weapons production.

Based on previous analysis of satellite imagery of the campus on Google Maps, the IDF hit at least four university buildings.



Israeli attacks destroy the Al Sousi mosque in the Gaza Strip. Photo/NBC News/Maxar