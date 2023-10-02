NTB.suara.com – Recently it went viral about Mbak Kitty’s kere satay. One of Solo’s culinary delights that is very popular. Buyers were also seen queuing when the shop opened. Apart from the price being pocket friendly and also delicious, Mbak Kitty also looks eccentric wearing Hello Kitty clothes with a pretty good look.

Quoted from Wikipedia, Tuesday 2 October 2023, Hello Kitty is a character designed by the Japanese company, Sanrio. Hello Kitty, whose full name is Kitty White, is the personification of a white cat with a characteristic ribbon or other decoration on the left earlobe and an undrawn mouth.

Well, Ms. Kitty, the seller of Solo kere satay, is also dressed up like this cartoon character. Netizens commented on the deliciousness of the satay not only in short videos on the Instagram account @Solokenyang. But also the beautiful face of the seller.

“It’s next door. It’s really good. I recommend it…. The problem is that you usually buy it in the evening. It’s a problem if you wait in line until it runs out,” explained the @lusianamelodicc account. “Yo, how come it’s not crowded with all the dogs waiting in line,” joked @sahrulsdq with a laughing emoji. “The garage is the one who bought it,” said @ubayrayhanubay.

For your information, kere satay is a typical Solo culinary dish that should not be missed. The mention of kere comes from a story during the colonial era where poor people could not afford to eat satay made from meat. So, satay is made from tofu dregs, tempeh gambus, and cow offal.