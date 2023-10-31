Nobody wants to have problems with Tax Administration Service (SAT), so it is very important to know in which cases your transactions can attract attention. One of the taxes that causes the most stir among Mexican taxpayers is the one related to payments or cash deposits.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) affirms that the notion of taxes on cash deposits made in banking institutions is erroneous. We explain to you what it refers to.

There are those who think that deposits made between family members or services such as purchasing catalogs, batches and loans charge taxes; However, this is not the case since they are not subject to surveillance or tax charges of any kind. But then, What cash payments do pay taxes?

Some individuals or legal entities, such as companies, are required to pay taxes on cash depositsas established in Article 1 and 4 of the Cash Deposit Tax Law (LIDE).

Individuals or legal entities that make cash payments, whether in national or foreign currency, must pay taxes only when the sum exceeds 15 thousand pesos in a month. Although certain types of deposits are exempt from this tax, including:

Electronic transfers Transfers between accounts Title of credit; such as checks and promissory notes or any other document or system agreed upon with financial institutions, even if the transactions are carried out within the same financial institution

