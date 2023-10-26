If you are interested in wash a house, office or premisesIt is important that you first be clear about the tax obligations that you will have to comply with as a landlord in order to avoid any financial and legal problems.

If you do not pay the corresponding taxes or even if you are not registered as a landlord, the Tax Administration Service (SAT), can carry out income reviews for up to ten years depending on the case, in addition to there could be fines or updates and surcharges for undeclared income.

Taxes

Landlords must pay Income Tax (ISR) and Value Added Tax (VAT)

ISR: This must be paid monthly, however, if you have income less than 26,411.52 pesos the payment will be quarterly. The rates of this tax vary and a table is even published every year to calculate it; it can range from 0% to 32% depending on the income level.

IVA: It represents a rate of 16% and must be paid monthly.

Fiscal obligations

Registration to the RFC: The Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) is essential as a natural person who owns a property seeking to authorize its use in exchange for income.

Update information: the SAT must be notified of any change of address, economic activity or tax obligations.

Keep accounting: It is necessary to keep adequate accounting for the activity as a landlord.

Tax receipts: the receipt of income payments must have the appropriate issuance of digital tax receipts (CFDI).

Statements: These correspond to the taxes that must be paid monthly, as well as the annual declaration that is made each year in April.

Informative statements: If you receive cash income greater than 100,000 pesos, informative statements must be made.

