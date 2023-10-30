The opinion of the 2024 economic package contemplates income for next year for 9,066 billion pesos, of which, 55% will come from paying taxes, corresponding to 4,942 billion pesos.

The Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP) warns that there will be reinforcement of actions for the inspection and collection of taxes, such as audits, notices to invite updates, reviews, cross-checking data to find discrepancies, especially between companies.

Although there will be no new taxes, some fees will be updated.

The government has promised not to increase taxes, so rates such as the Value Added Tax (VAT), which applies mostly to consumer goods and services, remains at 16%; while the Income Tax (ISR), which applies to the income and/or profits of companies and workers, ranges from zero to 35%, according to the income level.

New tax incentives

They voted in favor of granting a series of fiscal stimuli that include the 50% discount during fiscal year 2024 for fines or infractions derived from non-compliance with tax obligationsas long as they arise from a self-correction of errors on the part of the taxpayer.

