In 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, interbank transfers became a very common activity, as Mexicans took care of themselves as much as possible against contagion, and among the measures adopted were the Avoid standing in line at places like ATMs and banks.

Making a transfer today is still normal, although you always have to consider that There are limits on quantities, according to the Tax Administration Service (SAT)and that according to a statement published in 2021 by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) Some banks charge commission under some conditions.

Among these conditions is making the transfer through Internet banking on the same day, for which BanCoppel, HSBC and Santander do not charge a commission; while BanBajío charges 7.50 pesos and Banco Azteca can charge 0 to 8 pesos.

To execute transfers through Internet banking, the next day, says the Condusef, banks like Inbursa, BanCoppel and Santander do not charge a commission; while BanBajío, BBVA and CitiBanamex charge 3 pesos; and Banco Azteca charges from 0 to 6 pesos.

Regarding mobile banking transfers on the same day, BBVA, Scotiabank and Santander do not charge a commission; while Banco Azteca charges from 0 to 5 pesos. When using CoDi there are no commissions charged.

In addition to the fact that transfers are very convenient to avoid lines, they are also convenient because they can be carried out 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

If you are going to make a transfer, Condusef urges people to take into account:

Make sure the account to which you will send the money is correct. Do not share your banking or personal information with anyone. Make sure your receipt has the correct information.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Don’t miss: Which banks DO NOT charge a fee for withdrawing cash from the ATM?

OF

Themes

transfers Banks Personal finances

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions