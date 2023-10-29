The RFC is a unique alphanumeric key composed of 13 letters and numbers for natural persons and 12 for legal entities.

This document is used to carry out any economic activity in the country and is directly linked to the Government.

Furthermore, it is necessary to make any movement of tax filing and to access financial products such as savings accounts and credit cards and it is one of the most important requirements to carry out tax-related procedures.

What many people don’t know is that This can be lost and the reasons are very common:

There are two common situations that can cause the Federal Taxpayer Registry to be lost, which is one of the most important data both for work and business in Mexico.

That the taxpayer does not carry out economic activity in the last five fiscal years. For five years, no tax receipts are issued.

What happens if my RFC is suspended?

If your RFC is suspended before the SAT, it means that you are not carrying out economic activities, Therefore, you are not obliged to make an accounting record, nor to declare taxes or issue payment receipts, as is the case with invoices or Digital Tax Certificates over the Internet (CFDI).

How does not having RFC affect?

If your RFC is suspended before the SAT, you will not be able to carry out economic activities with any company or employer. work as an employee, provide professional services, nor will you be able to sell goods or services.

Therefore, it is important that keep your tax obligations in order so that you are not affected if you lose this important document.

