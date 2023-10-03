The attacker’s first goal was enough to overcome the neroverdi. There is also room for the new signing, on the pitch for the last 15 minutes of the match

From our correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

2 October – REGGio Emilia

Monza’s first away win in this championship brings Sassuolo back to earth, who was aiming for a trio of goals after beating Juventus and Inter in a row. Lorenzo Colombo decides, with his first goal of the season, after the Brianza team had suffered in the first half and were kept in the game by goalkeeper Di Gregorio. In the second half, however, they improved and managed to take the three points.

good goalkeepers

—

Monza was fresh from three consecutive draws, but Sassuolo isn’t confident. And it’s good. Dionisi is more cautious in the attacking midfield, starting Thorstvedt for Bajrami, while Palladino once again trusts Carboni in defense in place of Izzo, who suffers knee problems in the warm-up. In the first half the goalkeepers are more attentive than their teammates. Di Gregorio immediately foils Laurienté, Consigli deprives Ciurria of the “Berardi-style” goal. The black and green playmaker however lights up from the 36th minute onwards: twice Di Gregorio denies him the celebration, then an assist to the kiss for Laurienté is thwarted by his teammate, who shoots into the corner from a few steps away.

the net

—

Both coaches remain faithful to their formations (4-2-3-1 on one side, 3-4-2-1 on the other). Without Caprari, however, Palladino pushes Mota Carvalho back again, with Colombo more advanced but served little because the errors in exit are too many. In the second half Sassuolo immediately changes Thorstvedt with Bajrami, but Monza starts better: Ciurria serves a golden ball to Kyriakopoulos, who however sends it out into an empty net. Then, Mota Carvalho doesn’t reach a cross from Colpani, more concrete than before. The guests push and Colombo becomes the protagonist: first he takes out Erlic but Consigli has a good reflex on the turn, in the 21st minute he wins the tackle on Tressoldi, dribbles Erlic again and doesn’t forgive. VAR denies him the joy of a brace, and Sassuolo can hope until the final whistle. In the 88th minute the equalizing ball lands at the feet of Laurienté who misses again from two steps and the 1-0 doesn’t change.

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 9.49pm)

