The words of the Biancoceleste assistant coach, who spoke from the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, at the end of the match between Sassuolo and Lazio

The Lazio he restarts as he finished before the break and scores his third consecutive victory. The Biancocelesti relaunched themselves in the standings by winning 2-0 at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo thanks to goals from Felipe Anderson and Luis Alberto. At the end of the race Giovanni Martusciello, coach of the evening given Sarri’s disqualification, spoke on the Sky channels to comment on the performance of his boys. These are the words of the Biancoceleste assistant coach.

“We are extraordinarily happy with the performance, especially in the first half, against a team that can put anyone in difficulty, especially at home. The coach was good at preparing her, especially from a mental point of view. We had to play a determined and not presumptuous game and this was evident in the first half.

To win matches and try not to concede goals, everyone needs availability, starting from the attackers. When there is this availability with the technical quality that we have, especially in the advanced department, everything becomes simpler for the defensive department and for the midfield filter. Without this you become vulnerable, fortunately in about twenty days we have returned to who we wanted to be from the beginning. There are many causes and we are not here to talk about them but we are happy with the reactions.

Sarri? I saw him now at the end of the match, he was enthusiastic about the performance and above all about the first half. Then the result rewards us and makes us happy because we started slowly. We suffered a bit in the first 10 minutes of the second half but we take credit for what was done with the hope of having taken the right path.

Spalletti? I am lucky to have been behind two great coaches: one is Maurizio and the other is Luciano. Two coaches with a technical quality that unites them: they love to make the most of the technical quality of their players and offer football. Luciano is like an older brother to me because in Empoli he took me from Ischia and within three years we arrived in Serie A. When I went to Empoli a transition took place which was the turning point for me. I got to know Luciano, with his daily work he managed to bring out the best that I had hidden.

In these two years there have been several complicated transitions with Luis. Skill and intelligence ensured that the journey continued. It was a very tortuous path between Luis and Sarri, especially at the beginning, with almost identical characters and therefore they rejected each other. Then we found the key, on both sides. Every now and then he goes a little out of line but it’s part of the character. The important thing is that it provides performance at this level. Today we received several warnings, he would never want to go out. He had already told me this at lunchtime. Now he’ll sleep on it tonight, he’s back in his character.

Our path must consolidate, two matches that have led us to glimpse what has been done are few. At the moment with more time available, unknown concepts have been passed on to new ones, now more memorised. Our growth path must be consolidated. Guendouzi and Rovella demonstrated this today…”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Lazio world without missing any updates, stay connected to Cittaceleste to discover all the day’s news on the Biancocelesti in the league and in Europe.

October 21st – 11.20pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED