Word to Alessio Dionysis. The technician of Sassuolo presented the next Serie A match against the Lazio scheduled at the “Mapei Stadium” next Saturday at 8.45pm. Below are his statements:

“We have played a few more games and there is more balance: this says that either Lazio did less or we did more. I think of us, I regret some games, today we cannot think of having grown and improved, we made some empty laps but also some important performances, we have to compete with other opponents to understand who we are”.

BETWEEN UNAVAILABLE AND RETURNS – “Obiang, Matheus Henrique, Viti will not be there and there is Alvarez who is a bit far from returning and is working to come back stronger than before. Toljan returns. Bajrami and Vina are the last to return, today they will play a part of training”.

PLAYERS RETURNED FROM THE NATIONAL TEAM – “Berardi also returned late, Domenico played on Tuesday evening like Vina and Bajrami. Of the three, the one who arrived later was actually Vina but he was the one who played the least. I’m doing the evaluations, we’ll also do them today after today’s training, it’s not a given that all three will be on the pitch, but maybe they will be from the start. Those who go to the national team should not be penalised, the fact that they return later, perhaps tired, must be taken into consideration.”

LAURIENTIE BELOW EXPECTATIONS – “For me he is working well in the two phases, what he is paying for now, if he is paying for it because in my opinion he is performing well, is that everyone knows him, they double him, it is difficult to play one against one in the open field and he must be good because he also has other skills but he has to work on them before he receives the ball. He is better than what he showed last year.”

PROPERTY TO BE ASSESSED –“I think Castellanos is an excellent player, we know Immobile. We tend to evaluate players who don’t play in Serie A, last year Castellanos scored 13 goals in La Liga, in a championship with Real and Barcelona, ​​so he is a player of first tier, who has important qualities, different from Immobile, but the choices will also have to be made based on the characteristics of the players.”

BERARDI REUNION WITH SCAMACCA AND FRATTESI IN THE NATIONAL TEAM –“I’m Italian and I celebrate when Italy wins, I watched it with more curiosity seeing that there are players who passed through Sassuolo, even before me, but it’s my third year here and there were 4 players that I coached here, and fortunately I coach one here and I hope to coach him again, which is Berardi. This is a satisfaction for the club, as is Guardiola who mentions Sassuolo, but to see players who have come from here do well with the national team, it’s nice “.

