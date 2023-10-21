Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionisi commented thus on the match played against Lazio in the tenth round of Serie A.

“At the end of the first half we had to rebuild our self-esteem, there were a lot of heads down. Lazio played a game of 8, we had 4.5 with errors of 3. Few players did the rehearsed things. The result is more than deserved. We were not very courageousi, and fortunately the first half is over… There were mistakes after mistakes. Then the second half was another game, also as a consequence of the first.”

They are Ruan Tressoldi: “If I had only thought about today’s match I would have removed it, but we have to accompany and support him. He’s already made a few of these mistakes, he needs to improve because if he doesn’t help himself it becomes difficult to help him. But he trains well, he has also grown. We waited until the end of the first half to change him because if we had replaced him earlier he wouldn’t have understood it.”

Comment on the attack and the black-green environment: “Disappointed by that department? Everyone is disappointed… Honestly, mentioning one player in particular would make no sense. The substitutions – says Dionisi – were made to bring mental freshness in the second half, there had been little quality with the ball in all areas of the pitch. I expected more from everyone, in terms of attitude and personality. We have lowered ourselves, and Lazio does not forgive. The strange thing is that I arrived after two years of Covid, the players themselves were no longer used to a stadium where your fans are in the minority even at home. This reality helps all kids, because it supports you more. At the same time he pushes you less, there is less pressure.”

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 11:38 pm)

