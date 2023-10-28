It all happens in the first half. Boloca responds to Zirkzee in this derby between Sassuolo and Bologna. The thought of Dionysis.

Word to Alessio Dionysis. Il Sassuolo, after a shock start dictated by the sprint start of the Bologna took the lead thanks to the usual circus, he regained the equalizer thanks to his first goal in Serie A Boloca. This is the thought of the Neroverde coach in the press room after the match:

“We conceded a goal that few people see, but perhaps it’s part of our current trend. Starting with the handicap against Bologna isn’t easy, but it hasn’t moved us one iota. Someone isn’t experiencing their best situation since when he is in Sassuolo, but the determination was there from everyone, so much so that we attacked a lot and this is the thing I always want, because we have these qualities, we take risks but it must be worth it, then if we won’t be effective, I’ll make a different assessment but we have to create opportunities. These players are making many good and excellent performances, they are the same ones who won with Juventus and Inter, who have lost only one match, are still the same players. I’m disappointed because you start with incredible difficulty, you were already coming off a negative performance, you concede a goal from a long ball and it seems like we don’t work in the defensive phase but we work on it. Zirkzee has quality, ok, but we could have done better. That was the sin. The best thing, however, was the ball in the center and it was played. However, Sassuolo never went away, Sassuolo is this and none of you want to accept it. We scored 45 points last year and we want to score more, but it won’t be easy. Let’s not paint Sassuolo as a Champions League team.”.

ON THE POSSIBLE CONTACT IN THE AREA BETWEEN BONIFAZI AND VINA – “I don’t want to cause controversy. I went to Vina, telling him ‘are you throwing yourself on the ground?’ and he told me that they weighed his foot, it’s a step on foot. If those situations aren’t penalties that’s fine, but I would like uniformity from up front. Isn’t that more rigor? It’s fine but it must never be, not that I’ll see it next time, otherwise I’ll go back and say it.”

October 28 – 6.09pm

