The Neroverde coach Dionisi presents the Emilian derby Sassuolo-Bologna in a press conference. Castillejo and Tressoldi under observation.

Word to Alessio Dionysis. Sassuolo has lost zero to two against the Lazio coached by Maurizio Sarri on the tenth matchday of Serie A and is ready for the derby against Bologna in the advance match of the eleventh match scheduled for Saturday at 3.00 pm. Below are the statements from the Neroverde coach in the press room on the eve of the match:

“It’s a derby that hasn’t seen us win many times at home in the past but the past doesn’t count. We have to redeem ourselves, we have to put in everything we put in in previous matches in terms of attributes and character, then also quality. Bologna comes from a positive trend, I like the team, the personnel and the way they play, especially because they are not very readable, they have outfield players, they move a lot, tactically there are intelligent players and this can complicate our defensive game because we need readings to prepare in week but also on the pitch based on the positions that the players then take on the pitch. If I look at the numbers, in 10 games Bologna scored 4 more points than us.”

CASTILLEJO POSSIBLE OWNER – “I don’t like naming names because in the last conferences it happens that we lose someone, to you it may seem pre-tactical but it’s not like that. Samu is flexible and intelligent, he can bring quality to the team, it depends on how we interpret the match and with what interpreters we want play”.

TRESSOLDI SUBJECT OF POST LAZIO CRITICISM – “Last year he earned his place as a starter and this year we started with great expectations, on him and on the team’s performances. Missed runs can happen, this is where the values ​​are seen, when things they don’t come, that’s where you show that you go and get the things you deserve with character, dedication and work. He worked, he did it quite well, it’s normal that it’s not a simple enough moment, then when a defender makes a mistake and you suffer scoring is worse, because there have also been important mistakes but without conceding a goal, it makes the difference. It’s important to work after having made mistakes. The trust is total.”

