Suara.com – Ruben Onsu and his family apparently have unique habits when they vacation abroad. Sarwendah’s wife said, they like to bring a rice cooker.

“Oh, that’s a must,” said Sarwendah, when met at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Friday (27/10/2023).

Ruben Onsu and Sarwendah with their three children: Betrand Peto. Thalia Putri Onsu, and Thania Putri Onsu. (Instagram)

Ruben Onsu and Betrand Peto are apparently very selective in choosing food when on holiday abroad. They can’t eat all food because of differences in tastes.

“Father (Ruben Onsu) and Onyo couldn’t eat European food. They didn’t really like Japanese food either,” said Sarwendah.

Ruben Onsu and Betrand Peto are used to eating Indonesian pera rice. They can’t eat without pera rice.

Ruben and Sarwendah’s love journey (Instagram/@sarwendah29)

“Father and Onyo only like Indonesian rice, one piece at a time. That’s why you really have to bring a rice cooker,” added Sarwendah.

This did not burden Sarwendah at all. He himself has long been accustomed to bringing Indonesian food on holidays abroad.

“In the past, every time I went abroad, I always asked my mother to cook kilos of shrimp for me to take with me,” said Sarwendah.

The difference is, Sarwendah now has to prepare her husband and children’s favorite Indonesian specialties to eat while abroad.

“So before leaving, I definitely cook first, prepare first,” said Sarwendah.