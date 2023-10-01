The Lazio coach blurts out after the defeat against Milan: “Crazy calendar, we lost due to two bursts from Leao”

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio is unable to give continuity to the victory over Torino in the midweek round. At San Siro Milan dominates and in the second half scores the goal with Pulisic first and Okafor later and takes home the three points. At the end of the match, the Biancoceleste coach blurted out in the press conference.

“The midfield always varies and it’s a choice dictated by this crazy calendar – says Sarri after the match. I’m ferociously pissed off at UEFA, FIFA, Lega Serie A and the whole gang. They’re sending these guys to the slaughterhouse without anyone intervening. Football now it’s this: take the money and run. And there’s less and less money.” The Biancoceleste coach then stopped to talk about his team’s performance and the prospects for this season, with the aim of confirming what was put in place last year: “We are not a great team and we couldn’t consider ourselves such either last year. Today against Milan we lost due to two outbursts from a player who goes at 35 an hour, we go slower. The team played with personality and in the first half we did better than them, but three away matches I’ve never seen anyone do this in a row against Napoli, Juventus and Milan. It won’t be easy to get out of this situation in the standings, but we’ll try to climb up slowly, targeting the European zones.”