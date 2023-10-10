Sarp has come to the club to play for Ömer. There, he asked one of the waiters to charge his cell phone and, taking advantage of the fact that the cash register was left unattended, Ahmet’s son stole the money from one of the tables that young Eren had served. However, he hasn’t realized that Tolga has seen everything!

When the waiter returns to check the money on the bill, he realizes that someone has stolen it. He tries to blame Ömer for what happened; However, he pleads innocent and claims that he even gave him twenty lire as a tip.

Ahmet, seeing that Ömer and the other waiter are not clear, approaches to see what is happening. At that moment, Sarp enters the scene claiming that his brother could have stolen the money… like what happened with the watches!

Tolga, who is watching the scene behind the bar, comes to his friend’s defense: he claims that Sarp keeps the 820 lire in his pocket! Ahmet, who does not trust his son, checks Sarp’s jacket and, indeed, finds the money that had disappeared there.

Sarp goes crazy and his father forces him to leave the establishment. “I want you out of my life. I hate you,” Sarp snaps at Ömer. Afterwards, Mr. Yilmaz asks his son for forgiveness. Are father and son getting closer?

