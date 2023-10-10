The words of the former defender: “The Nerazzurri felt cheated and it’s normal when you’re talking about such an important player”

Davide Santonformer defender of Inter and Roma among others, has released some statements to the microphones of Radio Serie A. Among the topics covered, also the Lukaku’s pass to the Giallorossi: “There will be a lot of boos for him, I think… I know the Inter fans well but I don’t really know how the thing was handled.” These are the first words of Santon who then concluded: “Inter certainly felt cheated and it’s normal when you’re talking about an important player like Lukaku. Without him, Inter lost a lot.”

October 9, 2023 (modified October 9, 2023 | 3:19 pm)

