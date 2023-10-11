Technological innovation, latest generation biotech drugs and growing collaboration between public and private are the pillars of health policies and the life science supply chain of the future. A joint work, between political decision-makers and protagonists of the pharmaceutical industry, in the interest of the patient and the competitiveness of a sector that represents European excellence. This is what emerged today during the event organized to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sanofi factory in Anagni (Frosinone). A site of excellence, the youngest of the three Italian factories, Sanofi is also present in Origgio (Va) and Scoppito (Aq), which faces the future – we read in a note – with greater competitiveness and an increasingly relevant role for the French group.

The celebrations were also an opportunity for discussion between public and private actors to shape a future of healthcare characterized by innovation, research and competitiveness, thus guaranteeing increasingly advanced and accessible care for all. At the debate, in addition to company representatives Brendan O’Callaghan, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply of Sanofi; Marcello Cattani, president and CEO of Sanofi Italia & Malta, and Alessandro Galassini, plant director, were attended by important representatives of the institutions at national and regional level, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci; Roberta Angelilli, vice-president and councilor for economic development of the Lazio region; Salvatore De Meo, president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the European Parliament; Aurelio Regina, president of Fondimpresa; Maurizio Marchesini, vice-president for supply chains and medium-sized enterprises, Confindustria and the mayor of Anagni, Daniele Natalia. Martin Briens, French ambassador to Italy, also spoke with a video message; Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of Business and Made in Italy.

“Today we confirm the Anagni plant as Sanofi’s flagship – said Marcello Cattani, president and CEO of Sanofi Italia & Malta – For 50 years it has in fact represented a center of excellence for the production of sterile injectable drugs, 80% of which are intended for exported to more than 90 countries around the world. Thanks to the modernization and digitalization process started in recent years, it is undoubtedly among the cutting-edge centers for national and European pharmaceutical production. Here we are ready to start a new phase, with the production of biotech drugs, vaccines and innovative therapies for rare diseases, looking to another 50 years of success and excellence”.

To “respond to the changes that have occurred, keep pace with innovations and face the challenges that await us, we must also look favorably on the synergy between all the actors involved in the pharmaceutical sector – underlined Schillaci – The aim, in fact, is to share knowledge, resources and skills to promote the discovery and availability of new drugs that reduce mortality, improve people’s quality of life and allow significant savings for the National Health Service”.

Thanks to investments of over 37 million euros in the last three years, supported by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Lazio Region, the plant – continues the note – has been involved in a transformation process both in terms of technologies and processes both in terms of upskilling of internal skills towards a strong digitalisation of processes, the use of artificial intelligence and big data. This evolution allows it to look to the future with new productions of biotech drugs, vaccines and enzyme replacement therapies for rare diseases resulting from Sanofi Research, which make it even more strategic for the Group. Satisfaction was expressed by Alessandro Galassini, director of the Anagni plant: “For all of us today is a day of celebration but also an opportunity for new awareness and responsibility. We are ready to do our part to write the future of health – he highlighted – by contributing to offering concrete answers to complex pathologies that too often await adequate therapies. The added value of this plant is represented by its people, and their commitment and enthusiasm.”

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Sanofi factory in Anagni “represents an important milestone for our territory – concluded Roberta Angelilli, vice-president of the Lazio Region and councilor for Economic Development, Commerce, Crafts, Industry, Internationalization – The pharmaceutical and biomedical sector is a key element of the Lazio production ecosystem: in 2022 with 12.7 billion in exports, Lazio confirmed itself as the first region in the country for the value of exports of pharmaceutical products. As the Lazio Region we intend to support these realities and facilitate their permanence in the territory through support for investment policies and bureaucratic streamlining. Together we can face the challenges and transformation processes that the future demands; innovation, research and competitiveness will always be the pillars of our industrial policies”.

The event concluded with the inauguration of a completely renovated Nfd2 freeze-drying department, in a logic of strong automation and digital integration that will allow the site to reduce the risk of contamination linked to operations as much as possible. The evolution towards 100% digital management in fact aims – highlights Sanofi – at the study, analysis and experimentation of a complete automated and intelligent preparation, filling, freeze-drying and ringing process, which minimizes operator intervention to eliminate contamination risks, for continuous improvement of the process, product safety and quality for the benefit of the patient and a progressive upskilling of staff skills.