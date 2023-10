Wevers, Eythora Thorsdottir, Naomi Visser, Sanna Veerman and Vera van Pol achieved a team total of 161,197 points. This means they are provisionally fifth after 8 of the 10 so-called subdivisions. Because only five countries will be in action on Monday evening, a place among the best twelve has already been secured. That classification was necessary to obtain an Olympic team ticket.